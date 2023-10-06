Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been in the headlines since they secretly married earlier this year after getting a divorce from Kim Kardashian. The two have been on vacation across Europe, and their provocative pics went viral on social media, inviting the wrath of the netizens.

Some reports have claimed that the rapper could influence Bianca to fit into a celebrity lifestyle. Hence, the Yeezy architect has been flaunting some daring fashion choices during her European escapades with Kanye. The latest report has claimed that the rapper has issued a set of rules for her to live by. Scroll down to know more.

A report from the Daily Mail cites an anonymous source who alleges that Kanye West has given strict instructions to his new partner, Bianca Censori, which include ‘never speak’ and adhering to specific dietary and clothing guidelines. These claims have sparked concerns that the rapper may be exerting influence on his so-called ‘wife,’ potentially transforming her into a ‘radicalized’ version of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Sources allege that Bianca has “no mind of her own anymore” and merely complies with the directives of the controversial rapper, who also goes by the name ‘Ye.’ He has purportedly persuaded her that they possess ‘royal’ status. The insiders reportedly said, “Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear. She must also eat certain food items and work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who made their first public appearance together in January, have showcased unconventional fashion choices during their summer vacation in Europe. Bianca has been frequently seen wearing n*de tights and revealing tops, sometimes going topless and using a purple pillow as a modesty cover. This comes shortly after they were spotted engaging in provocative behavior on a boat in Venice.

In the past, Bianca’s ensembles have included a peculiar black nylon dress with a head covering and a sizable foam collar. As for their diet, it appears that they enjoy kebabs, ice cream, and watermelon juice, the latter being considered an aphrodisiac, based on recent photographs capturing Bianca indulging in these treats.

Worries have arisen regarding the nature of Kanye and Bianca’s relationship, prompting some of the Yeezy architect’s friends to attempt to reach out. However, they claim to have been met with hostile responses, being told to ‘back off’ or ‘f**k off.’ The report quoted a close friend of Bianca saying, “A few of her friends were finally able to reach her but she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her. She shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to “f*** off” when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom.”

