Kim Kardashian thinks the public would be “shocked” by the extent of her acne problems.

The 42-year-old beauty has previously spoken about her skin troubles, but Kim revealed that she manages to conceal it “really well” using make-up.

Kim Kardashian told Refinery29: “It’s [concealed] really well under make-up. But I’ve documented it. I think if people saw it they’d be really shocked to know that I had that experience.”

Kim Kardashian admits that her skin can be “really sensitive” and she’s surprised that she’s continued to struggle with acne into her 40s.

The brunette beauty said: “I’m like, should I stop using oils if I have acne? Then realizing, no, to stop using oil hasn’t been helpful.

“It could be hormonal or a change in supplements. Every time I change the way that I eat or try different foods – I guess my skin has gotten really sensitive. It’s been really interesting to try new products and figure out what works for different skin that I never thought I would experience in my 40s.”

Kim also suffers from psoriasis, a skin disease that can cause itchy, scaly patches to appear.

However, the reality star isn’t entirely sure what triggers it and she’s “given up on trying to figure it out”.

Kim Kardashian – who founded KKW Beauty, her own beauty brand, back in 2017 – explained: “I’m still very confused about my psoriasis and what triggers it.

“Sometimes I’ll be completely stressed out and I’ll be completely clear with my psoriasis. Sometimes I’ll be zen as can be, not a care in the world, and my psoriasis will completely flare up. They say it should be the opposite.

“I’ve kind of given up on trying to figure it out.”

Must Read: Did You Know Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Has Got Crazy Moves? Her Dancing Skills Prove She Could Be A Shining Star In Showbiz & We’re Sad That She Hasn’t Already Taken The Route – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News