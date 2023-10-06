Barack Obama’s younger daughter Malia Obama was recently caught on camera smoking with friends outside a convenience store in Los Angeles and the Internet did not waste any time in mocking the 25-year-old for her bad habit. However, this is not the first time Malia was caught on the wrong side of the Internet. Barack’s daughter was all over the news in 2016 when a short video of hers apparently smoking pot surfaced on social media platforms. Scroll down to know the details.

Malia Obama’s elder sister, Sasha Obama has also been spotted smoking on many occasions. Michelle Obama recently revealed that Sasha and Malia were living in Los Angeles after graduating from USC and Harvard University, respectively.

Speaking of Malia Obama making news for all the wrong reasons in 2016, according to NY Post, Malia at the age of 18, was seen smoking of what appeared to be a joint when she attended the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Photos of her taking a drag of what many assumed was weed quickly surfaced online. According to the publication, Malia was seen enjoying the drag in a video. An eyewitness claimed that Barack’s younger daughter was smoking pot. The same publication also reported that the news left Barack Obama furious. An insider at the time shared, “This is the president’s worst nightmare!”

Malia Obama says Colin Powell told her to smoke pot #BlameColinPowell pic.twitter.com/0DjgznPqoo — Zoomy (@ZoomyFlew) August 19, 2016

The source further stated that Barack apparently confronted Malia over her alleged use of marijuana in public during the family’s summer vacation. “The end of his term is in sight and the carefully crafted image of a world-beating family is unraveling right before his eyes,” added the source.

A few weeks after the controversy, Malia was seen wearing a tee-shirt which read, “Smoking Kills.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Tee Art (@myteeart)

Ironically, the former President of the United States, has himself had trouble quitting smoking. Barack started smoking in his teen years and has spoken about his bad habit on many occasions. He finally broke the old habit in 2011, joking that he is scared of Michelle Obama.

“I haven’t had a cigarette in probably six years… that’s because I’m scared of my wife,” quipped Barack. He earlier stated, “I’ve said before that as a former smoker I constantly struggle with it. Have I fallen off the wagon sometimes? Yes. Am I a daily smoker, a constant smoker? No.”

