Drake is maintaining his pop star charm throughout his It’s All a Blur Tour tour, and it’s crystal clear. The rapper has been dropping Birkin Bags during his concerts, giving the lucky fans an experience of a lifetime. The Way 2 Sexy rapper, during his Los Angeles concert in August, gifted a fan a pink Hermès Birkin bag to a fan and has now given a brown Birkin to another fan during his Miami event on September 28. Despite both fans being females, one of these things is not like the others, and the recent happening has nothing to do with bre*sts or b*as, which has been a thing during his previous tours.

The Hermes Birkin bag, named after British actress Jane Birkin, costs anywhere between $10,000 and $30,000, while some can even reach a staggering price of over $400,000. One of the most sought-after brands among those who love silent luxury, Birkin stores have their waitlist, having become a symbol of status and a pop culture staple.

Coming back to Drake’s recent act of chivalry, the 21 Savage singer was performing last week at the Kaseya Center where he spotted an ardent fan Nicolette Valenti- who he saw singing along in the crowd, while also standing out from the lot with his dedication throughout the show. Mesmerized by her commitment to sing along to each song while he performed, the actor had his security deliver a brown Birkin to her, which co-incidentally matched the color of her top.

While picking out her between songs, as per TMZ, Drake picked her out between songs but made it clear that he was not blessing her with a bag because of her large bre*sts, and instead, he was impressed by the way he was singing all night. For those who don’t know, Drake had previously had his security scout for a woman who threw a 36G b*a on stage during the rapper’s show at Barclays Center in New York. “Locate this woman immediately,” Drake was heard saying in a video.

The lucky fan who got a brown Birkin was identified as Nicolette who immediately dialed her mother to tell her about the giveaway and when Drake noticed her making the call to her mother, he dedicated the next song to her. This was an aww-worthy moment.

Drake later had his security accompany the woman who carried the Birkin which cost in five figures, roughly somewhere around $22000 (USD). Don’t you just wanna book your tickets for Drake’s next concert?

