Drake and Kanye West have been feuding for many years, taking subtle potshots via interviews and even using their songs to put across the message. Drake, who released his album Certified Lover Boy in 2021 apparently took their feud to another level by seemingly mentioning Kim Kardashian in one of his songs. Kim was married to Kanye at the time and it did not go well with the rapper. Scroll down to know what happened.

Drake, on the work front, recently surprised his fans with a surprise song called 8 Am In Charlotte which will reportedly be part of his new album titled For All The Dogs. The album will hit the major streaming platforms on October 6.

Circling back to Drake and Kanye’s beef, according to The Sun, the former dropped a song called Knife Talk in 2021, where the fans think he spoke about sleeping with Kim Kardashian. In the track, Drake raps, “I f**k with her, and f**k with her, and her / I hit up err and tell him do the err, for sure/ Voodoo curse, it got him while I flew to Turks / Know the dogs had to hit them where we knew it hurts.” If this was not enough, one of Drake’s most viral songs In My Feelings also got on the wrong side of the Internet as fans claimed the rapper in the track talks about having s*x with a woman called Kiki which is apparently Kim’s family nickname.

Drake hinting at having s*x with Kim Kardashian, of course, did not sit well with Kanye as he blasted him on the song Ok Ok. He raps, “You the type to play the joke and try to hide your hand, not the type to come around and try to play your friend / You the type to cut the grass and snake your bestest man.”

Kanye also raps, “You wanna come in and play with the G.O.A.T,/ All you rap [n-word] sound like me, can’t tell who is who / You got no real identity, can’t tell you from you.” Kanye also leaked Drake’s Toronto home address after he again dissed him in the song called Betrayal.

If this was not enough, Kanye, in an interview claimed that Drake slept with Kris Jenner. Ironically, Kim Kardashian, in a later interview, claimed that it was Kanye who started the rumours of her affair with Drake. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Kanye wrote, “DRAKE A F–K YA BABY MAMA’S MAMA. THAT’S REAL WAR.”

“He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair, his whole marriage he accused me of that, publicly,” said Kim adding, “So the person that’s supposed to protect me the most publicly would accuse me of having an affair. I really can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector.”

