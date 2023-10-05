Kris Jenner is said to have learned about her ex-husband Caitlyn’s gender transition from E! network bosses.

The Kardashians’ ‘momager’, 67, had divorced the former athlete at the time of the transition, with her former partner Bruce Jenner transitioning to Caitlyn in April 2015, and officially changing her name that September.

The upcoming documentary ‘House of Kardashian’, which will premiere on Sky in the UK next week and in the US later this year, reportedly includes the claim Kris Jenner didn’t find out from the truth from her husband of 23 years but instead from people at E!, the home of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

A source told Page Six: “Kris first found out about Bruce transitioning from E! execs, although Bruce eventually spoke to Kris.”

Even though the pair were divorced at the time of Caitlyn’s transition, a source added to Page Six that Kris was the “one true love of Bruce’s life,” and revealed Caitlyn, 73, wants to make amends.

The former couple split in 2013 and have daughters Kendall Jenner, 27, and 26-year-old Kylie Jenner.

have clashed in recent years about how much Kris allegedly knew about Bruce’s gender issues.

An insider added to Page Six: “Caitlyn will always have love for Kris, and even after the divorce – which had nothing to do at all with transitioning – really has come to regret not talking with Kris personally first.

“It hurt Caitlyn to learn that Kris found out from network execs.

“Caitlyn not only partook in the documentary to defend her family, but to set the record straight that Kris really had no idea – other than what Kris discussed in Vanity Fair.”

In the July 2015 issue of Vanity Fair, Kris admitted she was aware of her ex’s history of temporarily taking gender-affirming hormones in the 1980s, before they met.

She said: “When I met Bruce, he told me that he had done hormones back in the early ’80s.

“This was a conversation that took place in the early ’90s. So, what he was telling me happened a decade earlier, and he never really explained it.”

Caitlyn has admitted her transition took its toll on her relationship with her ex-wife.

The source added Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir, ‘The Secrets of My Life’, led to tensions within the family.

In Caitlyn’s best-selling memoir, she said: “I tell Kris about my gender issues before I make love to her… this will always be a subject of dispute between Kris and me as to how much she could intuit about my gender issues.

“She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn.

“I told her I dressed as a woman, and she knew I did, because I did it several times in front of her after we were married.”

Kris told Vanity Fair of her ex in July 2015: “Why would you want to be married and have kids if this is what you wanted since you were a little boy?… why would you not explain this all to me?”

Speaking on the UK talk show ‘This Morning’, Caitlyn explained she rarely speaks to Kris or the Kardashian children she helped raise: Kourtney, 44, Kim, 42, Khloé, 39, and 36-year-old Rob.

She said: “Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it’s sad.”

