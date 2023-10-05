Kim Kardashian is among the biggest names in the makeup and fashion industry now. The television star is often slammed setting unrealistic beauty standards and bearing pain to achieve her desired looks. While she is usually unbothered by these claims and trolls, she has now confirmed how she struggled her way to fit into a pair of leather pants but could not stop her b*tt from coming out. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Kim has lived most of her teenage and adult life in the public eye. She is among the most popular socialites in the US and grew popular with her sister and mum, Kris Jenner.

The latest season of The Kardashians is indeed coming out as a treat for the viewers owing to the amount of drama among the famous sisters. While Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are brawling and making shocking revelations about each other, the cameras also take the viewers to the backstage of various events. As the upcoming episode of the new season will witness Kim dressing up to deliver a speech in Milan in February, but her skin-tight leather pants malfunction.

As per Daily Mail, in her confession, the SKIMS founder could be seen showing a photo of her in which her b*tt was coming out of her leather pants and saying “My whole b*tt is out” as she described the incident as painful. In an added video, Kim Kardashian could be heard saying, “it’s stuck to my f*king a**.” As she tries to remove the pants, she yells, “It hurts so bad.” Seemingly putting up the pants was the last job Kim had to do and despite the wardrobe malfunction, she chose to wear the same pants to the stage. She also added a black jacket and posted a picture with it on.

Describing her experience of sitting with ripped pants on stage, Kim Kardashian said, “I was dying inside, sitting up on stage, like feeling a breeze like in my a**.” Apparently, the long black jacket covered her the shredded part of her pants and even those sitting in the panel did not know the SKKN founder was sitting there wearing a pair of pants that had no backside.

