American media personality Kim Kardashian has made a name for herself through her impeccable fashion sense, beauty ventures, and influential presence on social media. She catapulted to fame through her appearance on the reality television series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which provided viewers with a glimpse into the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

However, life as Kim K isn’t all glamour and luxury. While being a wealthy reality star with her own cosmetics and shapewear brands has its advantages, it also has its downsides. The founder of KKW Beauty has openly shared that she often misses out on the ordinary daily activities that most people take for granted, such as having a leisurely shower and casually brushing her hair.

In 2020, when the world grappled with lockdowns and disrupted daily routines due to the pandemic, Kim Kardashian, like many others, faced challenges during quarantine. The beauty mogul has previously mentioned that there were days when she would go up to four days without washing her hair. However, it’s now revealed that during quarantine, she couldn’t always maintain her usual hygiene routine, which included daily showers and hair care, due to time constraints.

In a discussion with Refinery 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed that juggling the responsibilities of looking after four children and conducting makeup tutorials, especially via Zoom, often leaves her with little time for herself. She said, “My hair is a mess, and I think I’ve put on makeup twice, so it felt really good those days. I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together. It’s not always glamorous. There are so many days I don’t even brush my hair or get to shower, as it’s a different type of task when you’re now having to home-school your kids and figure it all out.”

Kim Kardashian even quipped that the quarantine experience with her little ones made her realize she doesn’t want any more kids. Another surprising aspect of the KUWTK star’s daily routine, or lack thereof, that has left fans astonished is her habit of sleeping with her makeup on. Rather than washing it off before bed, Kardashian often leaves it on and tries to preserve it if she doesn’t have a glam session scheduled for the next day or two.

