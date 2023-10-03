Reality TV personality Kourtney Kardashian’s friend are speaking out on reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s bombshell revelation about a reported group chat called “Not Kourtney”.

Shutting down the claim, Kourtney’s friends accused Kim of throwing them under the bus amid the sisters’ feud. After the premiere episode of ‘The Kardashians’, Kourtney took to her Instagram account to share a screenshot of a group chat consisting of herself, friend Simon Huck, his husband Phil Riportella and Allie Rizzo Sartiano.

In the conversation, the three discussed the alleged group chat, which according to Kim was made without Kourtney, where Kourtney’s friends talked about their concern about the pregnant star. The screenshot saw Allie sending a text which read: “Should I soft launch the YASS Kourtney group chat?”

To that, Simon responded, “OMG please! These trolls keep DM’ing me accusing me of being on the other chat.” “I’m like if only they knew our anxiety about meaningless endless chit chat. I mean over a martini we will debrief but but dang for a group chat that didn’t exist I am fidgeting,” Kourtney’s friend Allie replied.

Simon then said: “Kim threw us all under the bus when there was not one actual friend on the chat.”

Earlier that day, one of Kourtney’s pals was asked if she was “in the group text with Kim.”

Kourtney quickly responded to the inquiry herself, saying, “I believe it was just my sisters from the surveys I’ve been taking.”

