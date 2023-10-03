Leonardo DiCaprio might be one of the greatest actors of his generation, but he is infamous when it comes to his love life. The actor has been brutally trolled by the Internet over not dating anyone above the age of 25. DiCaprio’s s*x life has also been a part of discussion among social media users and if reports are to be believed, the actor has had s*x with more than 9000 models. Scroll down to know the details.

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio will soon be seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which also stars Robert De Niro in a prominent role. DiCaprio was last seen in Netflix’s sci-fi political drama Don’t Look Up with Jennifer Lawrence.

Speaking of Leonardo DiCaprio’s s*x life, according to Complex, it came into focus when Jimmy Kimmel in his monologue for Oscars 2016 claimed that the actor has had s*x each night of his life since 1991. This came after DiCaprio grabbed the Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant. Kimmel in his monologue said, “Leonardo DiCaprio won best actor. Leo had been nominated six times, but until tonight, he never won. But everyone kept saying this is his year.” Kimmel then joked, “The man has had s*x with a different Victoria’s Secret model every night of his life.”

Jimmy Kimmel further quipped, “Every year is his year! From 1991 on has been his year.” Complex then actually calculated keeping in mind “every night” of DiCaprio since 1991, which added up to more than 9,000 models in his 41 years of existence.

Leonardo DiCaprio, like always, did not react to Kimmel’s joke as he was busy flaunting his Oscar trophy.

Speaking of the latest, the Titanic star is currently dating 25-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The two have been reportedly dating for the last two months. The duo was spotted getting cozy in a nightclub in Ibiza a few weeks ago and if sources are to be believed, Leonardo DiCaprio appeared completely smitten.

For the unversed, the Wolf of the Wall Street star, 48, is 23 years older than Vittoria, and a few insiders have claimed that the actor seemed to have found his true love.

