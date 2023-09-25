The Barbie of the town, Margot Robbie, is a well-known and celebrated actress in Hollywood who has shown her versatility over the years of her career. She has been featured in a lot of movies that demanded her to show her bold side. One such film is Wolf Of Wall Street. S*xualising women in movies is nothing new, and once, Margot opened up about the same and shared her opinion.

Often filmmakers take advantage of the actresses who say yes to do these kinds of characters, but when Margot played a bada*s character in Terminal, where ‘Annie’ served femme fatale vibes in order to weaponise the male ‘gaze’ for her own advantage, the actress agreed to it.

Sharing her opinion, Margot Robbie in an interview with Yahoo Movies, said, “I like that she is very conscious of the male gaze which she uses as a weapon. If I see that and it’s not used in an ironic, subversive way then I don’t necessarily agree with it.”

Going further in the conversation, Margot Robbie mentioned her character from Wolf Of Wall Street and shared, “If I see it in a character that is using it as a weapon, or a tool or doing it intentionally, like in Wolf of Wall Street, she’s wearing a short dress for a reason, it’s her currency and knows she’s going to get her own, that feels empowering. When it’s used in a way where there isn’t that level of self-awareness, then it does feel like you’re being taken advantage of and I don’t really vibe with it.”

Margot not only featured in Terminal as an actor, she even produced it. And that is how she had the hold of the film to give her opinion about how much n*dity she wanted in the movie. She revealed, “Even if I wasn’t producing I would have started being vocal with those opinions now anyway. I’m starting to get to the age of having worked on films pretty consistently for the last ten years, that I do have an opinion and I am ready to be vocal about it but at the beginning, you’re so grateful that you have a job that you just don’t want to rock the boat sometimes.”

For the unversed, Margot Robbie was recently seen in Barbie, along with Ryan Gosling and others and received a lot of applause for picking up a story like that.

