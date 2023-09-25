After the opening day debacle, it was on the cards that The Expendables 4 was going to witness a shockingly low score during the opening weekend, and that’s what exactly happened. It has resulted in 2023’s lowest weekend collection at the North American box office. Keep reading to know how much the Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham starrer ended up collecting from Friday to Sunday.

Directed by Scott Waugh, the 4th Expendables film opened to poor reviews from critics from all across the globe. Even word-of-mouth hasn’t been totally favourable, which has clearly impacted the performance in the domestic market. Expectations were always low, considering the absence of promotions due to ongoing strikes in Hollywood but the actual number is really a shocker.

As per Deadline’s report, The Expendables 4 has raked in $8.3 million at the North American box office, marking the lowest debut for the franchise. This is extremely shocking as The Nun 2, which was in its third weekend, has scored slightly better than the action film with $8.4 million. Comscore reports the weekend score in North America is $51.7 million, which is the lowest in 2023.

The Expendables 4 was expected to do well in China, considering it’s one of the leading markets for the franchise. However, here too, the film is not up to the mark, with just $20.8 million coming in so far.

The film, which also stars 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren and others, is heading for huge losses from its theatrical run.

