Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Sets A Magnificent Record, Crosses Pathaan To Emerge As The Highest Grossing Bollywood Film Of All-Time!

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan created history when Pathaan emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood film of all times with lifetime collections of 543.05 crores. Out of this, around 18.50 crores had come from the south versions and rest was all in Hindi.

While his newest release Jawan will soon cross the Hindi collections of 524.50 crores as well, when it comes to all the languages then it has already taken a lead, what with 548 crores* in its kitty already.

All of this has been made possible because compared to the numbers that Pathaan had scored in south, Jawan has already scored triple of it and is still counting. With more than 56 crores coming from the Telugu and Tamil versions, Jawan has taken huge leaps in terms of a Bollywood film making a mark across every nook and corner of the country. Due to this, the film’s overall numbers have almost reached 550 crores.

This also showcases all over again that it’s simply Shah Rukh Khan v/s Shah Rukh Khan as he now has an enviable record of securing not just two HGOTY [Highest Grossers of the Year] but is also gearing up for the Top-2 highest grossing Hindi releases of all times. Yes, there is Gadar 2 ahead of it currently in the Hindi version but that would be history soon enough as well.

An enviable feat indeed to have two huge blockbusters in a row with the third one, Dunki, loading as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

