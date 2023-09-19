The 90s was a time when everything happening in Bollywood turned into a tale to tell. One such tale is the epic casting story of Rakesh Roshan’s super hit film Karan Arjun, which established Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan’s miraculous chemistry as brothers. The two actors established their bromance as a supremacy in the film. But what if we tell you that if all had gone as planned, it would have been Sunny Deol dancing to Jaati Hun Main, Jaldi Hai Kya!

While it was Juhi Chawla who was the first choice for Kajol’s role, Rakesh Roshan was adamant about casting the original brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol as Karan and Arjun. When he approached Sunny Paaji for the same, he loved the script and agreed to do Arjun’s part.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film was then titled Kaaynaath. While Sunny Deol agreed to do the film, he hesitated the moment he came to know that Karan’s part was offered to Bobby Deol. He immediately refused to do the film and put forth the reason, which was accepted by Rakesh Roshan without making a fuss.

According to IMDB trivia, Bobby Deol was a newbie when Karan Arjun was offered to him. While he was gearing up for a debut with Barsaat, Sunny Deol felt that he would overshadow Bobby Deol in the film. He rejected the film, and so did Bobby Deol! Later, the film went to Ajay Devgn, who was offered Karan, and Shah Rukh Khan, who was offered Arjun.

However, even Ajay Devgn backed out since he wanted to play Arjun, and finally, Salman Khan stepped in and gave Bollywood a chemistry that could beat none. He and Shah Rukh Khan still work like magic when they appear on-screen together.

Coming back to the OG choices, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, after missing this superhit, they came together to play brothers on-screen for the first time in Dillagi, which was Sunny’s passion project but didn’t materialise well at the Box Office.

The brother duo worked together in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana (1 and 2), and Poster Boys. They are now working on Apne 2 as well.

But wouldn’t they also have been a great choice for Karan Arjun? Imagine them singing Ye Bandhan To Pyaar Ka Bandhan Hai. More interestingly, imagine Sunny Deol dancing to Jaati Hun Main Jaldi Hai Kya with the first choice for the role of Sonia, Juhi Chawla. The two had a great chemistry in Darr and Jeet. At that time, Karisma Kapoor was being considered opposite Bobby Deol. Interesting cast twist it would have been. What do you think about this alternative casting? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such throwbacks and trivia, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan: Atlee Confirms He’s Considering To Send The Film To The Oscars, Says “I’ll Ask Shah Rukh Khan Over A Call”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News