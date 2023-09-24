‘Don’t stop, won’t stop’ is quite the scenario for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s latest outing at the ticket windows. Jawan has enjoyed a glorious run so far at the box office and one could say SRK’s hard work along with that of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt amongst others, has finally paid off. Scroll below for advance booking updates on Day 18.

The much-anticipated 500 crore club in the Hindi belt will be entered by Jawan today. The collections till Day 17 have surged to 492.54 crores* and one could call it ‘ache din’ for Shah Rukh Khan with back-to-back successes. Pathaan has previously created a different level of craze and it looks like the legacy will be continued by Dunki hereafter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Jawan has sold 1.96 lakh+ tickets on Day 18. The advance booking collections are 4.63 crores for Saturday, which hints at another blockbuster day on the cards. Shah Rukh Khan starrer is now witnessing an increase in shows, with numbers going as high as 10,000+.

It is unbelievable to witness the trend that Jawan has been following at the box office. Many Bollywood biggies fail to witness such great pace during their first week, let alone maintaining it in the third! Spot bookings during the evening and night shows will only improve the situation for this action-thriller.

On the professional front, director Atlee will now move ahead and hopefully recreate magic with Pushpa star Allu Arjun and a rumoured film co-starring Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office Day 16: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Remains Steady On Friday As It Gears Up To Enter The Coveted 500 Crore Club In Hindi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News