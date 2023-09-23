Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have a strange connection despite never working together on a full-fledged film. The two superstars are outsiders who made it big in this industry. Akshay struggled at the Box Office when SRK was a box office king. However, in an ironic twist, Akshay was the only successful star at the Box Office when other actors, including the Zero superstar disastrously failed.

Akshay and Shah Rukh briefly crossed paths when the Jawan superstar made brief appearances in Hey Baby, and the Mission Raniganj actor played a special role in Dil To Pagal Hai. However, they never united as leads.

Shah Rukh Khan was once asked about the same as he keeps uniting with his on-screen brother Salman Khan. However, SRK admitted that while it might be an enticing idea for him to work with Akshay, it is technically impossible.

In 2019, in an interview with DNA, the actor revealed, “It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga (laughs). He’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match.”

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar follows a strict schedule for his films. The actor follows a standard office protocol where he works 9-5 or according to the same schedule and does not exceed his working hours, stating he has a family waiting at home. He is also famous for waking up early on sets. He is a rare spotting at parties due to the same reason.

When Shah Rukh Khan was asked about collaborating with Akshay, he honestly confessed, “What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me.”

Interestingly, a few years ago, a wild rumour floated that Akshay and SRK might collaborate for the next Jolly LLB. However, the rumours died a lightning death as soon as they spread. While the two actors have never come together as leads, it would be very interesting to see them sharing the screen together.

In fact, considering that both of them are witty and humorous as hell, wouldn’t they make an excellent pair for a satire? What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

