Kareena Kapoor Khan can be the queen of comebacks when it comes to sarcastic digs and sassy replies. She has ruled all the seasons of Karan Johar’s talk show, just because of her one liners and insights about the industry. Right from being in a WhatsApp group called GUTS, where she discusses the outfits of her contemporaries, to talking about her being the queen over the years, the actress has been there and done that.

However, she has gone a bit subtle on her choice of roles over time, and her OTT debut, Jaane Jaan, is being appreciated. Bebo stars with seasoned actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma in the film.

During a recent conversation, Kareena Kapoor Khan took cute, sarcastic digs at her co-actor for his acting roots. Jaideep Ahlawat, who is an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), shared a story about how Kareena insisted him to pout for their first picture together, a skill set, he does not hone. What happened next was totally out of the box.

Bebo, Jaideep, and Vijay Verma were in a conversation with Anupama Chopra when the Patal Lok actor shared his struggle to pout with the pout queen herself. However, Kareena Kapoor pulled off her sassiest self and asked in the typical Geet style, “Kyun? FTII mein pout karna nahi sikhaya?”

This cracked up everyone, including the live audience. The tone of her question felt like her Jab We Met alter ego, and one would instantly remember Sikhni hoon main Bhatinda ki, koi doubt mat rakhna. Netizens could not help but admire Bebo’s sarcastic skill being so on point and cute at the same time.

A user commented, “Kareena’s comic timing better than most comedians.” Another comment read, “Kareena is a mood! Love her!” A third comment read, “Kareena being kareena…..wo apni favourite hai!”

However, there were some unnecessary digs at the actress as well. A comment read, “Ftii mein pout karna nahi sikhaya” nahi wahan acting sikhai aap bhi ek do course kar lo shayad kuch sikh jao.” Another mean dig said, “Yea nepo kids are taught to pout from a young age.Unlike her he is a good actor.”

Netizens were quick to defend Kareena Kapoor Khan for what she meant was a totally harmless jibe at a fellow co-actor, and such fun banters should be taken in the way they are aimed. A comment read, “Guys give to her man. Her choices and her journey speaks for her.” Another comment reacted to the trolls and said, “go home & eat rajma chawal. You clearly have no idea of something called ‘sarcasm’.”

People even hailed her acting talent and a comment read, “And it’s not easy to still be in the game as a leading actress after 24 years!”

You can watch the cute video here which was shared on a Reddit thread by BollyBlindsNGossips:

