The SAG-strike seems to be turning out worrisome for latest releases at the theatres. The Expendables 4 aka Expend4bles released yesterday and the box office numbers are highly disappointing. The reason could be less to no promotions or the losing interest of the audience in Sylvester Stallone & Jason Statham’s action thriller franchise. Scroll below for the latest updates!

It is to be noted that The Expendables 4 was showing worrying signs ever before its release. It is the worst-rated film from the franchise with a Rotten Tomatoes score going as low as 16%. While there are some interesting new additions including Megan Fox and 50 Cent, it looks like the audience is not intrigued enough to enjoy the thrilling ride at the theatres.

There seems to be quite a few options for viewers including The Nun II, A Haunting In Venice, The Equalizer 3 and Barbie. And with a franchise film like The Expendables 4 arriving at ticket windows, a good weekend was expected but that’s clearly not happening. As per Variety’s report, the 4th Expendables biggie has earned just $3.2 million on Friday at the North American box office, hinting at another lowest weekend of 2023. The film is currently playing in 3,518 theatres.

These opening collections of The Expendables 4 include $750,000 from Thursday previews. This is the lowest ever number as compared to the other instalments in the franchise. The weekend total at the box office could lag way behind The Expendables 3’s 15.8 million, which is indeed worrisome.

It is to be noted that none of the films in the franchise so far has been a box office dud. But will the last outing by Sylvester Stallone turn out to be a disappointment? Fingers crossed!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

