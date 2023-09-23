Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is unstoppable. The film has entered its third week but the theatres are constantly pulling audiences in large numbers. While there are expectations that the Atlee directorial will cross the 500 crore mark in the Hindi version tomorrow, scroll below to know what’s the advance booking status for day 17 at the Indian box office!

Jawan has accumulated 473.44 crores in Hindi and 528.39 crores in all languages in 15 days. UAE and North America are amongst the major contributors in the overseas markets that have helped the worldwide box office achieve a massive feat of 937.61 crores. The film is set to cross the 1000-crore mark soon and leave Pathaan behind in yet another arena with its humongous collections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to day 17 advance booking, Jawan has sold a massive 1.30 lakh+ tickets already, which equals collection of 3.20 crores gross and this is simply superb considering it’s third Saturday. As the weekend mode is on, evening and night shows will jump massively with over-the-counter ticket sales, setting the base for this action-thriller.

And with that, Shah Rukh Khan and the team can be rest assured that the third weekend at the box office will be another dhamaal! Only sky is the limit for Jawan, and it looks like this hot air balloon is going to achieve all-new heights.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra amongst others in pivotal roles. The film witnesses Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone in special appearances.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned for more box office updates!

Must Read: OMG 2 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar & Pankaj Tripathi’s Satirical Comedy-Drama!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News