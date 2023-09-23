Jawan Box Office Day 17 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood, and this statement has been proven true thanks to the blockbuster performance of the Atlee directorial at theatres worldwide. Released on September 7 – on the occasion of Janmashtami, the Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone co-starrer has been busy making and breaking several records both domestically as well as overseas.

Even after two weeks, the love for the action thriller – that sees SRK in dual roles isn’t dampening and is slowly inching towards the coveted 500 crore club. While it is still a couple of crores away from reaching this milestone, read on to know how much the film likely earned today.

As per the early trend reports flowing in, Jawan has earned over Rs 10 crore on its third Saturday. The numbers coming in state that the Shah Rukh Khan-led action flick has garnered around Rs 12-13 crore* today. By adding these latest numbers to the film’s Day 16 collection of Rs 480.54 crore, the total collection of the Atlee-directed film stands at around Rs 492.54-493.54 crore* (for all languages).

Jawan will enter the 500 crore club tomorrow as it is less than Rs 10 crore away from reaching the milestone. The film will successfully enter the coveted club despite the release of two new films yesterday – Vicky Kaushal-led The Great Indian Family and Shilpa Shetty-starrer Sukhee. Both new releases have had very little to no impact whatsoever on the performance of the Shah Rukh Khan-led film at the box office.

Jawan will continue being an unstoppable force at the box office until the release of the much-awaited comedy film Fukrey 3 on Thursday, September 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

