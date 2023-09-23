As expected, The Great Indian Family took a low opening at the box office. The manner in which the film was released, it seemed that the best case scenario for the film would be an opening in the range of 1-1.50 crores. Now if it’s any consolation then well, the collections have come on the higher end of the range with 1.50 crores* been accumulated at the box office.

The Great Indian Family was primarily released at the multiplexes and there were no real footfalls evidenced. Even at a controlled release, there was at least one screen per multiplex dedicated to the film, which means 5-6 shows a day. As a result, the capacity was there for the film to collect around 10 crores at least. However the occupancy was just 10%-15% all over and that resulted in the overall numbers been very low.

The word of mouth for the film The Great Indian Family is ordinary too, which means the collections will stay under 2 crores mark today. For a film like this, the need of the hour is for the collections to double up on the second day and then grow further on the third day. That won’t happen today and then tomorrow the growth will be further stunted for this Vicky Kaushal starrer due to India vs Australia ODI.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

