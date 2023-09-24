When Megan Fox Rejected A Show For Its Very Graphic S*x Scenes, Things You Would See In P*rnographic Films & Those Were Degrading To Her

Megan Fox has been objectified several times in the past over her raunchy scenes in movies but over the years the actress realized that it was not something she would want her kids to see her as. Megan, in an earlier interview, claimed that she would not do saucy scenes and even pledged to not sign any X-rated movies as she felt that there were certain things boys should never see their mothers do. Scroll down to know what else she stated.

Megan Fox is currently engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly aka MGK. The two got officially engaged in January 2022. However, the reports of their separation did fly around but it appears they have happily reconciled.

Circling back to Megan Fox’s pledge, according to The Mirror, the actress in 2016 said, “There are just certain things boys should never see their mothers do.” She continued, “There are some good projects I’ve read that are with talented people, talented directors, but the things the women are required to do in the movie are things I can’t have my sons ever know or see.” Megan added, “I was offered a project that’s coming out on HBO that centers around the life of a pr*stitute and it has very graphic s*x scenes – things you would see in a p*rnographic film and those are things that are degrading to the woman who’s playing the character.”

The Transformers star has three sons namely Noah, Bodhi and Journey which she shares with her former husband Brian Austin Green. Further sharing, Megan asserted, “It’s up to the mother to determine what she thinks her children can handle seeing or not. I don’t think my children should ever see me doing some of that stuff. I don’t think my boys could handle that.”

Megan Fox, who made a lot of noise for her 2009 flick Jennifer’s Body, also said, “They can’t separate the experience from the reality from the art. It gets very confusing when it’s your own mother.”

