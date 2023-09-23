Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are engaged.

The 50-year-old actor and the 38-year-old dancer – who welcomed their first child together, Zane Walker, in June 2022 – are set to tie the knot after Brian popped the question.

Speaking to host Randy Spelling on iHeartRadio podcast ‘Oldish’, Brian explained he proposed during a surprise party Sharna hosted in June, calling it “the perfect place to do it”.

A shocked Sharna admitted she “never saw it coming”.

Brian – who has sons Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, nine, and Journey River, seven, with Megan Fox and Kassius Lijah, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil – got his sons involved in the proposal.

After gathering his family around, he got Journey to present a red Cartier box before he opened it and asked Sharna: “Will you spend the rest of your life with us?”

Brian explained: “I had this idea in my head that I wanted the kids to be a part of it, because they’re a part of everything.”

Sharna also revealed the couple disagreed on how to announce their happy news, with Brian admitting there was a generational gap between them when it comes to using social media.

She said: “He was totally open to an announcement” but they could not reach a “middle ground”.

She added: “One day, I said to him, ‘I just don’t love that this is what we’re talking about,’. I would rather live in our engagement and enjoy that instead of obsessing over what the right way to do this is. The right way will present itself when it’s meant to.”

The couple later shared a video of Noah, Bodhi, Journey, and Zane putting their hands onto Brian’s hand, before Sharna placed hers on top, showing off her engagement ring.

She captioned the clip: “Our latest chapter.”

