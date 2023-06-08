While there have been several kissing scenes in Hollywood, there are some that are definitely unforgettable. On top of that list would definitely be the steamy sequence between Amanda Seyfried and Megan Fox. The actresses starred together in Jennifer’s Body, an exciting thriller that was released in 2009. While the kiss between the two was quite hot, the two did not feel very comfortable about it. Scroll on to learn more.

Megan played the role of possessed cheerleader who went on a killing spree to end the lives of her male classmates. Amanda played the role of her best friend who tried to stop her.

During a conversation with Variety, Megan Fox said that she and Amanda Seyfried were ‘horrified’ of kissing each other. She said, “I remember Amanda, and I were horrified that we had to make out. Her more so than me. I was slightly more comfortable being able to do it. She was not excited about having to film that scene at all.”

Megan Fox also added that she and Amanda Seyfried had pimples on their chin, and both were worried that it would show up in the scene. “I remember we were both stressed out because we had chin acne, and there was gonna be this micro-close-up of us kissing. [I remember thinking] ‘They have to paint that out!’ I don’t even know if they did, but that was a very stressful scene for the two of us,” she added.

The Transformer actress once revealed that her movie inspired many people to come out of the closet as well. As per Dazed, she said, “I can’t tell you how many girls, from 30 down into their teens – or, f*ck that, my age, too – come up to me and are like, ‘I realized I was gay because of you,’ or ‘I felt comfortable coming out because of you,’ Because of Jennifer’s Body and the interviews I did about being bisexual before it was cool. That’s something that’s so important to me, that I’m so proud of. If my purpose on Earth was to help one girl come out of the closet and feel OK about it, I had an amazing purpose here.”

While Fox said the scene was ‘stressful’ and they were “not looking forward to it,” Amanda said that they had done an amazing job. While speaking to W Magazine, she said, “We kissed really well. If I watch the scene, it’s actually really s*xy, we got it done for the masses, and, sadly, the masses didn’t show up.”

