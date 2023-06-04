Amanda Seyfried takes her daughter to work with her.

The 37-year-old actress has six-year-old Nina and two-year-old Thomas with husband Thomas Sadoski and explained that she would often take her eldest to the set of Apple+ series ‘The Crowded Room’, where she would sit in her dressing room and draw pictures.

Amanda Seyfried told People: “I did have my daughter on set quite a bit. She just knows how much I love my job and she knows I can be a good mom and a present artist. She would sit in the dressing with my assistant and draw. I mean, the whole wall in my dressing room was covered in drawings from my daughter.”

The ‘Mean Girls’ star went on to add that it was “really nice” to be able to merge her worlds together and felt fortunate that she was able to do so. Amanda Seyfried added, “It was really nice. I love merging the two lives together, I love when my family comes to work. You know, I felt really lucky that I was able to do that.”.”

Towards the end of last year, Amanda was asked if her daughter was showing any signs of wanting to go into show business and she revealed that she has “totally” caught the acting bug. She said, “Totally. My husband’s like, ‘I’m terrified!’ And I was like, ‘Let her do what she’s going to do. She’s a f—ing child of actors. What do you expect?’ “

Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfried won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’ and revealed that the win actually caused her daughter to burst into tears out of confusion when she spoke to her through the screen as she accepted the award.

She said: “My daughter actually cried because she was confused how I spoke to her through the TV and so I called her. She was supposed to be in bed. She’s going to school tomorrow! I didn’t expect that to be the reaction.”

