Interstellar Star Michael Caine Mocks The Idea Of Intimacy Co-ordinators For S*x Scenes, Exclaims, "Thank God I'm 90 & Don't Play Lovers Anymore!"

Hollywood star Michael Caine doesn’t understand why actors need extra help navigating s*x scenes in the 21st century.

The Interstellar actor spoke about his unconventional thoughts during an interview in which they were discussing his latest flick ‘The Great Escaper’, which MC says may well be his last movie at his ripe old age.

During a conversation with Daily Mail the heated topic of #MeToo came up and intimacy co-ordinators, a role on sets that really grew and became mainstream post-2016.

Michael Caine said: “Really? Seriously? What are they? We never had that in my day. Thank god I’m 90 and don’t play lovers anymore is all I can say.”

Caine added: “In my day you just did the love scene and got on with it without anyone interfering. It’s all changed.”

Michael Caine wasn’t done just yet though … he gave his opinion on political correctness at large, saying … “(I)t’s dull. Not being able to speak your mind and not being able to call anyone ‘darling.'”

