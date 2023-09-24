Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is still working like a charm overseas. The film, which currently stands at 953 crore worldwide collection, aiming fast to cross the 100 crore mark, has been bringing incredible numbers in North America and Gulf regions, with SRK claiming the top spots.

The Atlee film has entered the prestigious $40 million club overseas in Phase 1, and Jawan is the third film to enter this club in just 17 days. The other two films which achieved this feat. of entering the $40 Million club in phase 1 were Pathaan and Baahubali 2.

So with his latest release, Shah Rukh Khan has turned into the only actor to have two films in the $40 million club in phase 1 mark. According to trade analyst Nishit Shaw, to date, only three Indian films have managed to cross the $40 Million mark in phase 1 run overseas.

Coming to the territorial numbers, Jawan is inching to claim the top spot in the Gulf from Pathaan. While Pathaan sits at number 1 with a $14.2 million collection, the Atlee film has already surpassed Baahubali 2’s $10.3 million and currently stands at $13.81 million.

Here is the list of top-grossers ever in the Gulf region:

Pathaan – $14.20M Jawan – $13.81M* Baahubali 2 – $10.31M Bajrangi Bhaijaan – $9.45M Dangal – $8.80M

Coming to the North American region, Jawan has surpassed Dangal’s $12.1 million and will overtake RRR’s $15.3 million next. Currently, the SRK starrer stands at $13.5 million collection. The top spot in this region is claimed by Baahubali 2, which still is a long chase.

Here is the list of top-grossers ever in the North American region.

Baahubali 2 – $22M Pathaan – $17.49M RRR – $15.34M Jawan – $13.53M* Dangal – $12.19M

Jawan is currently achieving a new target every day and shattering old numbers. It seems like Shah Rukh Khan aims to rewrite every chapter in the history of record books!

