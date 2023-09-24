It was aow Saturday for The Great Indian Family as the collections hardly improved over Friday numbers. The numbers came to mere 1.75 crores and this is just not good at all for the Vicky Kaushal starrer which was aiming to gain traction from the family audiences, especially at the interiors.

The film is not bad at all, but then it doesn’t really have the right kind of pull factor either which could potentially attract audiences in hordes. It’s not as if Jawan has gone berserk either. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has settled down too and there is ample room for other films to perform. As a matter of fact Yash Raj Films has managed good showcasing for this Vijay Krishna Acharya directed film but still, the occupancy is not really there.

The need of the hour was for the film to get a massive turnaround on Saturday since only then there was some sort of home of getting even reasonably passable numbers. However with that not happening either, the film will eventually not make any impact whatsoever and would have a largely forgettable run, what with only 3.25 crores in its kitty so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

