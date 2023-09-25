It was a poor weekend for The Great Indian Family as merely 5 crores* came in. These are just not acceptable numbers for a film which has reasonably decent production values and has seen a respectable showcasing, and not just a token arrival to make a case for an OTT release. Yes, the promotion and marketing of the film left a lot to be desired, but then maybe even YRF was looking at word of mouth doing the trick instead of taking an on-your-face approach.

Nonetheless, what’s done is done as the film neither took any sort of opening nor had any growth on Saturday followed by stability on Sunday. It was a largely flat weekend for the film and now would actually have to contend with just a six-day week since Thursday sees an early arrival of Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine Story. These two new releases will further curtain the fortunes of the Great Indian Family, which could perhaps plan for an early OTT release for itself.

The film has collected merely 5 crores* so far, which means the lifetime will fold up under the 10 crores mark. Moreover, the collections are lesser than even the first-day numbers of Vicky Kaushal‘s last release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which netted 5.49 crores on its opening day. The Great Indian Family could well turn out to be a forgettable outing for the actor as he gears up for the release of his next film, Sam Bahadur, on 1st December.

