Jackie Chan is one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood, and yet he has not been part of a movie franchise that features almost all the action stars from the industry. Yes, we are talking about The Expendables franchise. Jackie Chan once revealed that he did get the offer to star in one of the parts, but he ended up denying it. Was it because Arnold Schwarzenegger would have stolen his spotlight? Scroll down if you are looking for the answers.

The Expendables 4 is currently running in theatres, and sadly, it has proved to be a dud at the box office. The film stars Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture, along with rapper 50 Cent and Megan Fox, among a few others.

Speaking of Jackie Chan, according to Animated Times, the actor was offered The Expendables franchise multiple times and since Sylvester Stallone is one of the producers of the franchise, it won’t be wrong to assume if he actually pitched it to Chan. However, in one of his interviews in 2014, Chan shared the reason why he declined the franchise, saying, “This morning I did hear the office called Sly [Stallone] wants me for Expendables 4. I said, ‘Okay.’” The action star added, “Because they already asked me to be in two and three, but I refused.”

However, Jackie Chan elaborated his statement, saying, “Well, I didn’t refuse, but I said, ‘Sly, can’t we just do you and me? Not just a bunch of people and me only coming out for five minutes.’ Because then the audience is, ‘Oh!’ And then I’m gone.”

Chan, who was reportedly offered The Expendables 2 and 3, apparently felt that his presence in the movie would have been overshadowed by other stalwarts like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Speaking of The Expendables 4, the film has crashed at the box office in its second weekend. The movie is made with a massive budget of $100 million but it is far from recovering its production cost. Currently, the movie stands at a low of $36 million.

