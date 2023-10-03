Hugh Jackman has always been known for his stout physique. However, when he portrayed Logan aka Wolverine’s character in the X-Men franchise and spin-off movies, she flaunted a body from a different dimension. Bulked-up biceps, sharp curves, drool-worthy abs, and whatnot. Once, the actor spilled beans about his gigantic structure and shared his secret workout routine. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

Hugh is one of the A-listers in Hollywood who has been a part of many popular projects and has shown his versatility as an actor, be it The Prestige or in X-Men – he has always tried to mold himself as the character.

Once Hugh Jackman revealed his intense workout routine for the Marvel movie and shared that he despised leg exercises and followed simple old-school lifting. Believable? Well, read the answer from the horse’s mouth. Hugh in an interview with LA Times mentioned, “My least favorite is the legs. … I do quite a few chin-ups and rows. I do mostly old-school lifting with a lot of squats. I actually do more front squats than I do back squats, and I do a lot of deadlifting. If I could only do one exercise, it would be deadlifting.”

Going forward in the conversation, Hugh Jackman added, “For cardio, I dance, I ride my bike, I run and I have kids. There is a … lot of cardio just from being a parent.” For the unversed, Hugh was married to Deborra-Lee Furness before hitting a rough patch and deciding to part ways recently. They have two kids together, Oscar Maximilian Jackman, Ava Eliot Jackman.

When Hugh’s pictures from being jacked up for Wolverine had hit the internet, there were rumors that the 54-year-old actor used to take steroids, but later, the actor had clarified, saying he maintained the physique with just a good diet and organic workout.

On the work front, Hugh Jackman will be next seen as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 along with Ryan Reynolds.

What are your thoughts after learning about Hugh’s excruciating workout regime?

