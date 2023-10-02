At this point every other movie in the Hollywood’s rumour realm can rest for a bit because all the energy is being focused on Deadpool 3 and everything that is associated to it (we mean X-Men too). Ryan Reynolds is all set to make his MCU debut as Wade Wilson and has even managed to convince Hugh Jackman to reprise Wolverine after dying in Logan. The two were busy shooting before the Hollywood strike brought things to standstill. But in the gazillion actors rumoured to join them, there was also Taylor Swift somewhere. But did the two stars just confirm her presence?

Well, if you were unware by the smallest chance, Swift has been rumoured to be a part of Deadpool 3. Reports had that Taylor has been cast by the makers for a special appearance, and she will be playing a part that uses sound as her superpower. She is said to be playing Dazzler, who can convert sound into light and energy. However, there were no confirmations on the same.

But now, as we are busy witnessing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love blooming on the stands of the Chiefs Game that the former is playing in, maybe on the corner of the same stand, we might just end up getting our confirmation about Swift’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Read on know everything you should about the same.

According to the viral videos and images on X (formerly called Twitter), Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman joined their alleged Deadpool 3 co-star as they together cheered for her alleged boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Chiefs Game. While this could just be friends backing each other, but the internet is too good at reading between the lines. Fans are convinced that these three are indeed working together in the threequel.

Taylor and Blake are so cute 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4aPzdq7Sun — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’ are allegedly seeing each other. The pop sensation has been cheering for the athlete at the games for the past two weeks. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

