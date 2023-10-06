Hugh Jackman, who got married to Deborra-Lee Furness in 1996, were head over heels in love with each other but a sudden split after 27 years of marriage left the Hollywood star devastated. The actor is currently relying on his friends for support and is also busy working on Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds. Hugh’s wife in an interview years ago spoke about their marriage which showed how much she loved her. Scroll down to know what she really said.

Speaking of the latest, Hugh Jackman is writing a memoir which will apparently also mention his split with Deborra-Lee Furness. The sources have spilled the beans that the actor is in the early stages of writing it. Hugh was recently papped with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift to attend an NFL game of the latter’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Coming back to Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness’ interview, according to ABC News, the actor’s wife in 2013 gushed over him saying, “I like [Jackman] clean-shaven.” She added, “But I like him all ways: chubby, muscley, skinny. I’m always having affairs!” Furness dropped a hint that both of them were mad for each other. Hugh in the same interview, revealed, “I decided, ‘I won’t ask her to marry me for six months. Then after four months I thought, ‘That’s the most ridiculous rule!’”

For the unversed, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness had trouble conceiving a child, and therefore, they adopted two kids after moving to Los Angeles in 1999. In 2000, Hugh and Deborra adopted a newborn boy and, in 2005, a girl.

However, if we talk about the latest, it was reported that it was Deborra-Lee Furness who called the shots for the divorce which left the Wolverine star completely devastated. Despite all the personal turmoil, Hugh is not going to date anytime soon, as revealed by a few insiders.

An insider even joked that Hugh has picked the right time to be single adding, “There’s everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Sofía Vergara, even Reese Witherspoon and Charlize Theron.”

