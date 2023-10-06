A gazillion Marvel movies and show might come and go, but the charm and euphoria of Avengers: Endgame can never be recreated. The movie that came at the end of Infinity Saga was an event in itself. Starring every possible character from the movie Timeline until done, Endgame was a celebration of the franchise that successfully kept their audience hooked for a decade till the movie’s release. But the movie was set in the future if one can observe, and turns out we are right now living in the future that the war existed in.

Released in 2019, Avengers: Endgame was released and was the conclusion to a series of movies that were released over a span of a decade. Directed by the Russo Brothers, the movie was about the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes fighting Thanos, defeating him, and stopping the world from getting destroyed. In the same event, we saw many heroes falling and budding us goodbye.

But now, as we stand in 2023, five years from the release of Avengers: Endgame, it is in the present we are existing because the film was set in the future. Confused? Well, let us explain to you what exactly is the scene, and even you will be surprised to know this fact of the month. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Bringing you an interesting trivia today. The Battle For Earth in Avengers: Endgame was fought in October 2023 in the movie. Are you still confused how? Well, if you observe the movie, the events of the third act of the movie take place five years from the events of Infinity War. This means, we are now living in the time the war was being fought, and Thanos is right now back on the battlefield to eradicate us all.

This trivia has taken over the internet by storm, and fans are unable to process this information as this is also the month our beloved Black Widow and Iron Man will die while saving our planet. X is right now flooded with reactions on the same.

Check some below:

R.I.P. to 2 OG Avengers

They’re the reason “we” live on! — WreckitRalphFan001 (@WIRF001) October 3, 2023

That’s crazy cause rn at 11:02pm 09/02/23(mcu) thor is probably cussing some kid out in fortnite — Bismo Funyuns (@TheKJlove) October 3, 2023

Thanos will also bite the dust and Old Man Rogers will emerge — David Ghostzalez (@gnzomatic) October 2, 2023

why did you have to remind us — carmens ♡ (@fantasyvel) October 3, 2023

the greatest marvel movie ever made 💯 — Ryno 🦏 (@ryanarredondo2) October 3, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Did You Know Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Has Got Crazy Moves? Her Dancing Skills Prove She Could Be A Shining Star In Showbiz & We’re Sad That She Hasn’t Already Taken The Route – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News