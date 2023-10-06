Chad Stahelski has been keeping the fans on their toes as they wait for an update on the future of the Keanu Reeves-led franchise. After the excellent success of John Wick Chapter 4, the director again opens up about the future of the film series in a recent interview and talks about the main film apart from all the spinoffs. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

In the same interview, the director addressed the unrealistic action sequences of the film where the main character goes into a killing mode to take revenge for his dog’s death. He compared Keanu’s character with Bugs Bunny and clarified that he is aware of the things they pull up on screen; whatever it may be, the fans love watching the Speed star in action doing those mind-boggling stunts.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski, in an interview with Inverse, addressed the subject of John Wick 5 and, for that matter, the future of the franchise after the Keanu Reeves-led fourth installment, and as per that, the entire thing is in a very nascent stage at the moment.

Stahelski, speaking of John Wick 5 and more, said, “I have notebooks and notebooks of s–t behind me, John Wicks 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. We have ideas for days. We just don’t have the story locked. I have no interest in doing the cash grab of bringing John Wick back for something. Is he a character I like? Of course. And if I did a couple of John Wick movies, great. Keanu would do one again in a second if we had a good story. We leave that open-ended. I know that the studio would love us to say we have another one.”

He added, “Keanu and I are always interested in that, but we leave it hanging out there a little bit to figure out if we have something that we’d want to watch. Second, we have a studio that’s very enthusiastic and not just financially motivated, but they’re just interested in seeing what we could do with it. So, they’ve been super cool of us this year about branching off.”

Besides talking about John Wick 5 with Keanu Reeves, he also spoke about the spinoffs. He added, “I know the term is “spinoffs” or “ancillaries” or whatever you want to call it. Keanu and I both went back, and we all said, ‘Look, we have ideas for the John Wick world, other characters that aren’t John Wick-centric. Would you guys be interested in exploring that?’ And they were super cool, and they said, ‘Yes, we’d be very interested in that.’ Characters that weren’t in any of the movies that had fallen to the sidelines because they just didn’t fit in our storylines, and some existing characters that we’d like to see other things.”

Fans can still have hope that John Wick 5, directed by Chad Stahelski and led by Keanu Reeves, is still very much a possibility, but with the Matrix star’s character indicated as dead in the fourth installment, it would be exhilarating to see how they bring him back; till then the fans are waiting for the release of Ballerina featuring Ana de Armas in it next year.

