Keanu Reeves’ Leading Movies Including The Matrix Trilogy Were Delisted From China's Major Streaming Platforms Over This Controversy!

China has banned several actors for different reasons in the last three decades. Keanu Reeves once faced the same trouble though he was not banned his work was affected after they learned that the actor would be a part of a Tibet benefit concert. Tibet is a politically sensitive region and has been with clash with China for decades. Scroll down to know the details.

Keanu Reeves, on the work front, was last seen in John Wick 4 which is being considered as one of the best movies of 2023. It is also being rumoured that makers are willing to make John Wick 5 and it will most probably be a prequel.

Speaking of Keanu Reeves’ work getting removed from leading streamers in China in January 2022, according to the Insider, major platforms like Tencent Video, Youku, and iQiy got rid of the actor’s work. The movies removed included the Matrix trilogy, Speed, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Something’s Gotta Give and The Lake House. It, however, remained unclear if it was a state-issued ban or the platforms took the action independently. Keanu or his team never responded to the controversial news.

The wrath against Keanu Reeves started when social media users from China learned about the actor attending a virtual benefit concert for Tibet. The Matrix star was brutally dragged on the Internet by the local social media users from China also known as “little pinks.” This came after Keanu’s movie The Matrix Resurrections proved to be a dud in China.

This was not the first time when a Hollywood star made headlines for getting in trouble with the China government. Lady Gaga was banned in 2016 from performing in the country after she met the Dalai Lama for just 19 minutes.

Richard Gere’s films are apparently still banned in China due to his close association with the Dalai Lama. Global pop star Justin Bieber too got banned in 2017 from performing after he shared a picture of him visiting the Yasukuni Shrine in Japan.

Even Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt was banned from visiting China for nearly 20 years after his 1997 movie Seven Years In Tibet apparently showed China in a bad light.

