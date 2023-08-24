SS Rajamouli’s epic, RRR, is still running in theatres in Japan. Though the pace has been slowed down, numbers are still coming in, and the film is just a few crores away from hitting the milestone of 1300 crores at the worldwide box office. Already at the third spot in highest-grossing Indian films of all-time, the biggie is enjoying a run of its own. Keep reading to know more!

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, the magnum opus opened to highly positive word-of-mouth and critics’ reviews. It fuelled the collections and made a 1000 crore+ grosser from India. In Japan, it was released on 21st October 2022 and went on to shatter all pre-existing records for an Indian film, and it will remain untouchable at the top.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, RRR has been watched by over 15 lakh people in Japan. The film has completed a run of 305 days in theatres, and so far, it has amassed an unbelievable amount of around 143 crores (after converting into Indian currency). Adding this updated collection, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 1282.30 crores gross.

RRR is expected to complete a theatrical run of one year in Japan, but it won’t be able to reach the mark of 1300 crores gross with just a single country. For a long time, there have been talks about the film’s China release, and if that happens, the aforementioned milestone would be comfortably crossed.

As of now, RRR is the third highest-grossing Indian film globally below Dangal (1970 crores gross) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1800 crores gross).

