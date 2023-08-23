Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next action biggie Jawan helmed by Atlee. The film has been passed by the Censor board with a U/A certificate and reports suggest that the trailer of the film might be dropped only a week before its release date, which is September 7. Interestingly the film is selling like hot buns at the box office with advance booking proving the excitement for the film.

US booking for the film opened almost a month ago at some places, and now with only 16 days remaining to the release date, it seems like the advance booking in the US is gearing up for great opening numbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per reports, Jawan has sold almost 10 thousand tickets at the US Box office for the opening day. The exact number is 9700. There are around 1600 shows lined up at the Box Office for Jawan shows in America at around 350+ locations.

According to the latest numbers, around 9700 tickets have been sold for day 1 of the film, which promises a collection of around 1.2 crores, approximately $151K. Among this, while 9200 tickets have been sold for Hindi, 2668 tickets have been sold for IMAX.

#Jawan USA Day 1 Advance Sales🇺🇸: $151,187 – 367 Locations – 1607 shows – 9691 Tickets Sold 16 days till shows start. pic.twitter.com/TzMfRJjByn — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 23, 2023

Fans are reacting to this exceptional promotional strategy for Jawan by opening the advance booking beforehand. A Twitter user wrote, “To be honest, is best distributor for overseas distribution. Many things they did for #Jawan are exceptionally brilliant like opening advance booking 3 – 4 weeks before release, promotional material provided to overseas theaters, and many more. They are best in promotion and marketing. Salute”

Fans are even requesting the actor to let the advance booking commence in India as well. A user tweeted, “@iamsrk please listen to fans, give a dassu daar Trailer of #Jawan to kick start the last leg of promotion, also please open advance booking for India.”

Another tweet by Cinealerts reported that the film is already seeing sold-out signs.

#Jawan Advance Booking opens on a BUMPER note in Canada 🇨🇦 and it has already started seeing SOLD OUT shows in the USA 🇺🇸 in the presales stage itself. 🔥 The Total North America Gross will be on another level, for sure! 👍🏻 Stay Tuned for more updates. Follow @CineAlerts 💥 — CineAlerts (@CineAlerts) August 23, 2023

Another user predicts some unimaginable opening numbers for the film.

Jawan first day collection 70 cr ❤️‍🔥🔥. Jawan record breaking advance booking overseas❤️🤩🔥❤️‍🔥.#jawan Prediction for the weekend collections could end up at 300-350 crores worldwide💥🔥❤️‍🔥.#JawanFirstDayFirstShow #JawanAdvanceBooking #Jawan7thSeptember2023 #jawan pic.twitter.com/ZLmp31whZ5 — Huslooft4k (@SreeragJotish) August 23, 2023

For the unversed, Jawan, helmed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Thalapathy Vijay. The film releases on September 7 worldwide, and it seems like SRK will be back again with a blockbuster innings at the Box Office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jailer Box Office: Rajinikanth Starrer Creates History In Overseas While Chasing 200 Crore Milestone, Is Now Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Ever By Beating 2.0’s 170 Crore+ Lifetime!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News