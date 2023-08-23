Good days are back for Bollywood with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 joining the party, and now all eyes are set on how Ayushmann Khurrana’s film performs at the box office. Yes, Ayushmann’s Dream Girl 2 is scheduled to release this Friday, and as per trends for day 1 advance booking, the film is set to take a good start. Keep reading to know more!

The first instalment was released in 2019 and was a massive box office success in India. Back then, Ayushmann Khurrana was enjoying a purple patch in his career and had a momentum of five back-to-back successes. In the post-pandemic era, things have changed drastically, and the actor has been struggling to deliver a single commercial success. Thankfully, things are turning out to be positive for Ayushmann’s upcoming film.

As we write, Dream Girl 2 has gone past the ticket sale worth 1 crore gross all across the country (excluding blocked seats). While the number isn’t huge, the promising thing is that the film has sold over 13,000 tickets in the last 24 hours through the online ticket booking platform BMS (BookMyShow). This is impressive as we can see this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has picked up the pace.

Including today, Dream Girl 2 has two days left before hitting theatres. It’ll be a good sign if the film manages to hit the mark of 3 crores gross as it will give a chance of scoring a double-digit opening amid Gadar 2 and OMG 2’s glorious run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

