Rajinikanth has witnessed one of the biggest comebacks with his Jailer and is shattering all the pre-existing box office records of the Tamil film industry. Recently, the biggie crossed the 500 crore mark globally to become the second Kollywood film to do so and now, it has achieved another feat with the stupendous overseas run. Keep reading to know more!

In the recent past, we have seen quite a few remarkable comebacks, including Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan and the latest one being Sunny Deol. Even Rajinikanth, at 72, has managed to recapture his throne and show why he’s still the ‘SUPERSTAR’. The veteran actor has hit it out of the park by raking in unbelievable numbers.

While the worldwide box office collection is gone well beyond 500 crores gross, the latest feat has been achieved by Jailer with its overseas collection. As per the latest update, the biggie stands at a gigantic total of 179 crores gross in overseas, thus taking over Ponniyin Selvan 1’s 168 crores gross and 2.0’s 174 crores gross to become the no. 1 Tamil film in overseas.

Yes, you read that right! Jailer is now the highest-grossing Tamil film of all-time in overseas, and as the film is yet to slow down, the mark of 200 crores is expected to be touched.

Meanwhile, recently Rajinikanth’s gesture towards Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received mixed reactions. Reacting to it, the superstar said that he has a habit of touching the feet of monks and that he would even touch the feet of monks who are younger than him.

Rajinikanth, while speaking to reporters on his return back from Uttar Pradesh, said that he respects monks and that he did not find anything wrong in touching the feet of monks who are even younger than him.

