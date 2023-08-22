Ever since Gadar 2 hit the big screens, Sunny Deol has become the topic of discussion and how. The film, helmed by Anil Sharma, has been on a spree of breaking records at the box office. Amid all the big and exciting news coming from the ticket window, the latest reports are abuzz that Sunny Deol is now gearing up for yet another sequel and this time its Maa Tujhe Salaam’s.

A few days back, the actor took to social media to clear the air of him singing new films adding that he’s currently focusing on Gadar 2’s success. But the latest media reports suggest otherwise. The actor may not have signed the film, but he has surely given his nod to the abovementioned sequel. Scroll down for details.

According to a report in Zoom TV, Maa Tujhe Salaam maker Mahendra Dhariwal has recently confirmed that Sunny Deol has agreed to do the sequel of 2002’s film helmed by Teenu Verma. When asked if Sunny Deol has agreed to do Maa Tujhe Salaam 2, Mahendra Dhariwal told Zoom TV, “He has very much consented in principle and he will soon read the script which Vijayendra Prasad is writing.”

Later when he was asked if this thought came to his mind after Gadar 2, he revealed, “No, I wanted to make it earlier. But things have fallen into place recently. Zee will be a part of it. I had approached them earlier but at the time they told me to wait as the stakes were high on Sunny as they are backing a couple of other films too.” Adding, “I spoke to them Gadar 2 and they have asked me to start lining up. Our personal, detailed meetings is scheduled soon. Everything looks good.”

In the same interview, he also stated that Gadar 2 was a big hit and his timing is right to now get on to the Maa Tujhe Salaam 2.

This is a developing story! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

