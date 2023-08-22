Salman Khan has recently finished hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 and was spotted in a new, almost bald look, leaving fans curious about his upcoming projects. While some suggested it might be for Tere Naam 2, others hinted it is his look for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ Vishnu Vardhan film, where the superstar plays a paramilitary officer. Reports suggest that he might start shooting for the film by November.

While it has been confirmed that Salman is gearing up for Bigg Boss 17, reports also suggest that the superstar will be working on YRF’s Spy Universe film Tiger Vs Pathaan next year, followed by Sooraj Barjatya’s film rumoured to be titled Prem Ki Shaadi.

Now a report in Pinkvilla has reported the shooting schedules of these three films confirming that these are the three projects Salman Khan is currently working on. Apart from Colors TV’s reality show Bigg Boss 17 of course. But this left people wondering what happened to the films Bhaijaan himself confirmed last year in various interviews?

The Tiger actor ended 2021 with a blast as he confirmed a few of his upcoming projects, which included Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel, No Entry sequel, and Tiger 3. He also confirmed his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. While the cameo has been ticked off the box and Tiger 3 is gearing up for a Diwali release, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel and No Entry Mein Entry currently stand much delayed it seems.

While Aneez Bazmee was trying to figure out dates with Salman Khan for the No Entry sequel the superstar confirmed the film in 2021 and even said that it will be shot for Tiger 3. He even revealed that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 has been titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. Recently there were reports of Kareena Kapoor Khan being replaced with Pooja Hegde in the film, however, none confirmed or denied the news.

Coming to No Entry Mein Entry, Aneez Bazmee kept waiting for Salman Khan’s confirmation on the film till October 2022. However, he moved on with other projects, and so has the Tiger actor, it seems. The film has been put on the backburner after having a script ready since the superstar wasn’t ready. It was rumoured that the film would have the Judwaa actor in a double role with nine actresses, in the film!

Moving to Dabangg 4, Salman Khan himself confirmed the film, and Arbaaz Khan also sort of confirmed it. It was reported that Tigmanshu Dhulia was working on the script, and Khan wanted a makeover for Chulbul Pandey. But all went kaput when recent reports suggested that Khan did not like Tigmanshu Dhulia’s idea of Dabangg 4 and rejected the script. Now Dhulia, who was initially supposed to direct Dabangg 4 as well, is still associated with the franchise or not is yet unknown.

Last but not least is Kick 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala, which was recently confirmed by the filmmaker who feels that audiences need a great reason to return to the theatres and he is not ready yet to take the film on floors. So it stands delayed for a time when audiences start gathering up in theatres for their favourite superstars.

So, while Salman Khan announced 2 completely different films on his birthday in 2021, he is all set with three entirely new projects, Vishnu Vardhan’s film, YRF‘s spy thriller, and Sooraj Barjatya’s family drama. And of course, he will rule the TV industry with Bigg Boss 17 as well.

Bhai fans are already excited about his upcoming films. His next film will be with Katrina Kaif, releasing on Diwali this year.

