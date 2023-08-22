Yet another huge record has been broken by Gadar 2. Till last year the biggest Bollywood grosser ever was Dangal. The Aamir Khan starrer had collected 387.38 crores in its lifetime. It was a long standing record before Pathaan broke it earlier this year, what with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer entering the 500 Crore Club. Well, while one waits to see what happens to that record, at least Dangal is history now.

This has happened with Gadar 2 now standing at 388.60 crores and that too in a matter of just 11 days. It has been made possible with a terrific second Monday that saw as much as 13.50 crores coming at the box office.

This is quite good as Friday collections were 20.50 crores and the collections have fallen by just over 30%. For a big movie like this which has been earning so huge ever since its release, this is a huge Monday number indeed.

All of this also ensures that Gadar 2 will now stay in double digits right till Thursday. Even with minimal drops, the collections would be over the 10 crores mark and if somehow it manages that on third Friday too despite the release of Dream Girl 2 and Akelli, it would be all set for an excellent growth all over again on Saturday and Sunday.

All time blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

