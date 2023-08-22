Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer is being loved by the masses and is showing no sign of slowing down globally. As per reports coming in, the film has achieved a milestone at the worldwide box office for Kollywood films (Tamil Films). So what is it?

As per a trade analyst, the film has become the second fastest Tamil film to gross more than ₹550 crore worldwide, the first spot still occupied by Rajini’s 2.0. Read on to know the details.

A while ago, film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter handle and shared the news of the Rajinikanth starrer’s latest accomplishment. He tweeted, “Jailer worldwide box office… enters ₹500 cr (crore) club in style on the 12th day. Second fastest to achieve this milestone from Kollywood after 2.0, which took only eight days. Rajinikanth, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal.”

Further detailing Jailer’s day-wise collection, the tweet read, “Week 1 – ₹450.80 cr, Week 2 Day 1 – ₹19.37 cr. Day 2 – ₹17.22 cr. Day 3 – ₹26.86 cr. Day 4 – ₹29.71 cr. Day 5 – ₹12.54 cr. Total – ₹ 556.50 cr.”

Check out his tweet here:

#Jailer WW Box Office ENTERS ₹5⃣5⃣0⃣ cr club in style on the 12th day. SECOND fastest to achieve this milestone from Kollywood after #2Poin0 which took only 8 days. ||#Rajinikanth | #ShivaRajKumar | #Mohanlal|| Week 1 – ₹ 450.80 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 19.37 cr

Day 2 – ₹… pic.twitter.com/gpxu7XaBJU — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 22, 2023

Talking about Jailer’s domestic box office performance, on its second Monday, the Rajinikanth film earned Rs 7 crore nett in India in all languages. The film’s India collection now stands at roughly Rs 288.6 crore nett. As per the same film industry tracker, the film is inches from entering the Rs 200 crore club in Tamil Nadu, having already collected Rs 194.79 crore.

#Jailer TN Box Office Film remains STEADY. Week 1 – ₹ 159.02 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 6.29 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 5.60 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 9.47 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 10.35 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 4.06 cr

Total – ₹ 194.79 cr ||#Rajinikanth | #Mohanlal | #ShivaRajkumar|| Inching towards… pic.twitter.com/v8ZCQ5wpR0 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 22, 2023

Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. The film hit screens globally on August 10 and was released in Tamil as well as dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

