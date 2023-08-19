Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is the next big thing in Indian cinema, and everyone is crazily waiting for its release. After the tremendous box office run of Pathaan, eyes are set on how big Khan’s upcoming actioner turns out to be. While we’ll have to wait to see how it performs in theatres, the reports of its record-breaking theatrical rights price have stormed the internet. Keep reading to know more!

Also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and others, the film marks the first-ever collaboration with director Atlee. Belonging to an action thriller genre, the biggie is said to be the most expensive film in SRK’s career. After the super success of Pathaan, many trade experts are pinning hopes on this one to be the next 1000 crore club entrant from Bollywood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid all exciting reports and predictions, Kerala industry tracker AB George has shared that the theatrical rights of Jawan have been sold at a record-breaking price in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is official that one of the renowned Indian distributors, Sree Gokulam Movies, is on board to distribute Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Now, even the price has been revealed.

As per the tracker, Jawan’s theatrical rights in Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been sold at a whopping 50 crores. With this sum, it has turned out to be the biggest-ever deal for a Bollywood release in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Sree Gokulam Movies will carry out the release in Kerala with the help of Dream Big Films. In Tamil Nadu, the company will screen the film through Red Giant Movies.

As Jawan features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and a rumoured cameo by Thalapathy Vijay, the response is expected to be huge in the aforementioned states. No need to say that even Atlee is a brand in itself and enjoys a massive following in these two regions.

It’s a cracking deal for Sree Gokulam Movies, which is already enjoying a massive box office success of Jailer in Kerala.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Sunny Deol Says “Lagaan Ne 2-5% Business Kiya Hoga Gadar Ka” Comparing To The Epic Box Office Clash Amidst His Gadar 2 Locking Horns With Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News