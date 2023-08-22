Vijay Deverakonda is currently out and about promoting his soon-to-release romance drama Kushi. Directed by Siva Nirvana, the film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead and is set to release in theatres on September 1. During one promotional event, Vijay got candid about Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth’s performance at the box office and called them idols who just need to be respected, nothing more.

While promoting Kushi at a media interaction in Chennai, a journalist asked Vijay about Chiranjeevi’s under-performing given the failure of Bholaa Shankar. Read on to know the ‘Dear Comrade’ actor’s hard-hitting reply and what he says about idols like Rajini sir and Chiru sir.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video shared on YouTube by IndiaGlitz Telugu, Vijay Devarakonda says, “See, they are all superstars beyond hits and flops. Rajinikanth sir can have 6 flops back-to-back. He’ll come and do ‘Jailer’ which is Rs 500 crore, we all have to shut up and watch. Chiranjeevi might have 6-7 flops back to back. But if he puts his feet down and he does it… For Sankranti he did a huge film, last Sankranti. So again when Chiru sir decides and the right director meets his energy, it will happen.”

Vijay Devarakonda continued, “Chiranjeevi sir changed the Telugu industry. He changed it. From when Chiru sir came, the kind of acting that was there, the kind of dance that was there, the kind of performance that was there was changed, He inspired thousands of people to come and become an actor. Such people ko we should never judge them by success or failure. They are far bigger than success and failure. They are idols. And they are seniors, we should just respect them.”

He added, “It is sad to see sometimes people, when Rajini sir’s films don’t work and they comment on it. Or when Chiru sir’s film don’t work and they comment on it. For me it feels a bit disrespectful because what they have done for the industry – if I am here today, and able to do these films, it is because all these actors have done work and kept the audience and created an ecosystem where people enjoy going to the cinemas that the younger generations also have an opportunity to make cinemas. So just respect for all these legends. It’s great to see all of them – Kamal sir with Vikram, Rajini sir with this (Jailer) and Chiru sir, it’s great to see all of them do such huge films even at this time and age.”

What do you think of Vijay Devarakonda Says response to Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi’s star power and box office performances?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Dulquer Salmaan’s Net Worth Revealed: From Owning 4 Crore Worth Ferrari 458 Spider To Earning 1-2 Crores Per Film, The ‘Guns And Gulaabs’ Actor Lives Like a True Icon of Luxury & Success

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News