At the age of 72, Rajinikanth is back with an epic comeback! Yes, his Jailer has shattered the worldwide box office and has made a smashing entry in the 500 crore club in just 11 days. With this, the veteran superstar has got another 500 crore grosser in his kitty and now holds both the highest-grossing and second highest-grossing Tamil films of all-time. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nelson, the action thriller has been unstoppable since the opening day and won’t be slowing down anytime soon. After taking a start of over 90 crores on day 1, the film attracted consistent footfalls and witnessed a huge jump during the second weekend. As a result, the entry into the 500 crore club has been unleashed globally.

As per the latest update, Jailer has amassed 283 crores nett at the Indian box office, which equals 333.94 crores gross. In overseas, the film is a blockbuster, and the collection stands at 168 crores gross so far. Combining gross numbers of both domestic and overseas markets, the total comes to a mammoth 501.94 crores gross after a theatrical run of 11 days.

With 501.94 crores on the board, Jailer has already gone past the collection of Ponniyin Selvan 1 (478.70 crores gross) and has become the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all-time at the worldwide box office. The first spot is graced by 2.0 with a colossal collection of 800 crore gross.

Interestingly, both the first and second positions are being held like a boss by Rajinikanth!

