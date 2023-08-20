She is silently delivering successes and letting her work speak for itself. That’s Yami Gautam, who now has scored as many as four 100 crore club successes, with the latest being OMG 2, and the best part is that each of these four films belongs to a different genre.

While OMG 2 is a social drama on s*x education, Uri – The Surgical Strike is a true battle tale, Bala is a comedy about physical appearance, whereas Kaabil is a love story cum revenge drama.

This is what the lifetime score of each of Yami’s 100 Crore Club films looks like:

Uri – The Surgical Strike – 245.36 crores Bala – 116.81 crores Kaabil – 103.84 crores OMG 2 – 101.61 crores (9 days)

The film will comfortably cross both Kaabil and Bala and eventually emerge as Yami’s second highest-grosser to date. Meanwhile, she has also been doing films rather regularly on the OTT with as many as half a dozen releases during the last couple of years – Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Lost, Dasvi, A Thursday, Bhoot Police and Ginny Weds Sunny. These films may have met with varied responses but her performances have been time and again appreciated.

With four centuries to her name, Yami is now also neck to neck with another top Bollywood star, Kiara Advani, who has Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and MS Dhoni – The Untold Story to her credit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

