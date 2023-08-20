It was yet another double digit day for OMG 2 as it scored 10.53 crores on Sunday. It had started with a double digit score on its opening Friday and ever since then in its 9 day run so far, it has gone past the 10 crores mark 6 times. While the first five days for the film leading to the Independence Day holiday were all double digit scores, the film found itself in (good) single digit scores in days to follow. However, it was always on the cards that the second Saturday and Sunday would go past the 10 crores mark.

In the process, the Amit Rai directed film has now also entered the 100 Crore Club. The film’s score currently reads as 101.61 crores. In terms of post pandemic releases, the next target is lifetime collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (110.53 crores) which would be crossed today and next up is going to be Gangubai Kathiawadi (129.10 crores) which would be comfortably surpassed too. Then there is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (147 crores) with which it would be a close fight.

Nonetheless, OMG 2 has done exceedingly well to stand up right in front of Gadar 2 and not just collected well but also maintained a similar trending as the last weekend. The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer could well have buckled under pressure after the initial 5 days but it’s still standing strong and will continue to do so till the release of Jawan.

Hit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

