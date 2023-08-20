With each passing day, the excitement is just increasing for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The film is scheduled to release on 7th September, and already box office predictions have started doing rounds. Amid all the exciting talks, the latest we learnt about the action biggie is the staggering price at which its theatrical rights have been bought in North and West India. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and others in key roles. Even Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance, and there are rumours about Thalapathy Vijay’s cameo. With such a huge star cast and the momentum of Pathaan‘s blockbuster success, everyone is excited to see SRK setting big screens on fire yet again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking at Jawan’s superb buzz on the ground, Dr. Jayantilal Gada’s PEN Marudhar has shelled out a colossal amount to fetch theatrical rights in the north and west region of India. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development, states, “In North and West India, PEN Marudhar has bought the theatrical rights to the film for a whopping amount of Rs. 150 crores in advance. Looking at the buzz, the PEN Marudhar team decided to shell out this huge amount as they are confident that the film will achieve record footfalls.”

It is said that in Bihar, Prakash Films will be releasing Jawan on a minimum guarantee, which is between 5-6 crores. In Odisha, theatrical rights have been acquired by Rajshri Films with a minimum guarantee price of 4.5 crores.

Speaking about the South regions, the source adds, “While Tamil Nadu territory was sold to Sree Gokulam for Rs. 15 crores, the studio shelled out Rs. 7 crores for the Kerala rights.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Don 3: After Ranveer Singh Takes Over The Legacy From Shah Rukh Khan, Casting Chaos Continues With Kriti Sanon’s Spotting Fuelling Kiara Advani’s Replacement Rumours; Netizens React “Isko Mat Lena Yaar”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News